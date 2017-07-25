Breaking News

Coast Guard gives notice: Missile launch expected in Alaska

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 3:48 AM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What is THAAD?
What is THAAD?

    JUST WATCHED

    What is THAAD?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What is THAAD? 00:48

Story highlights

  • Coast Guard issues notice to mariners about rocket launch in Alaska scheduled Saturday
  • US tested THAAD system from Alaska earlier this month

(CNN)A missile launch from a Kodiak, Alaska, facility is expected this weekend, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard notified mariners of the rocket launch scheduled for Saturday, between 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. local time, with alternative times on Sunday and Monday. It will be conducted from the Kodiak Narrow Cape Launch Facility, according to the notice.
US says missile defense system successfully intercepts projectile during test
US says missile defense system successfully intercepts projectile during test
Earlier this month, the US had successfully tested its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system in Kodiak.
    The system is designed to shoot down short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles. Some analysts liken THAAD to shooting down a bullet with another bullet.
    During the previous test run, a ballistic missile target that had been launched over the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii, was intercepted by the THAAD weapon system in Alaska, according to the US Missile Defense Agency.
    Read More
    Officials had said that the previous test was not related to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
    North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US
    North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US

      JUST WATCHED

      North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    North Korea missile launch ceremony taunts US 02:37
    The last major North Korean missile test took place on July 4, when Pyongyang launched what the US assessed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. Analysts said the test showed the missile could reach much of Alaska.
    Meanwhile, North Korea appears to be preparing for another missile test, according to a US Defense official.
    The official said transporter vehicles carrying ballistic missile launching equipment were seen arriving in Kusong, North Korea on Friday. Kusong has been the site of North Korean missile tests in the past. When such equipment is seen, a launch could occur within six days, which would coincide with the upcoming July 27 North Korean holiday.

    CNN's Joe Sutton, Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr contributed to this report.