Trump's missed opportunity to be a role model for Scouts

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) In my neighborhood in the 1960's, all my friends were Scouts. Mostly because it was fun -- weekend camping trips, swimming, canoeing, rock climbing, telling stories, laughing and singing songs around a campfire and learning new skills that resulted in earning merit badges.

Mark Hertling

Intermingled with all the fun were lessons in citizenship, character, and leadership. Fifty years later I can still recite the 12 values associated with the Scout Law and explain Lord Baden-Powell's philosophy behind the Scout Oath. Oh, and there were the positive examples of our Scoutmaster and his assistants -- men whose names I remember just like I remember my drill sergeant from the Army -- because these men are those I think of when I look back on my life's role models.

I attained Eagle Scout at the age of 16 in 1969, and I have palms (fellow Scouts will understand). I've been to multiple National Jamborees and worked at Scout summer camps (the S-F Ranch in Missouri) for two summers before going off to West Point. I was a Scoutmaster for other boys as a cadet at West Point, and in 2012 the Boy Scouts of America gave me the honor of "Distinguished Eagle Scout" when I was commanding soldiers in Europe.

So yeah, Scouting is a big deal to me.

Scouting teaches young men respect for all people, all religions, and all our national institutions. Scouting is apolitical in its rules ("a scout is trustworthy and loyal"); scouting emphasizes looking out for each other and not using harsh words ("a Scout is helpful, friendly, courteous, kind"); Scouting teaches doing your duty with a cheerful countenance ("a Scout is obedient, cheerful, brave"); and Scouting emphasizes that all Scouts are stewards of the environment, human relationships and beliefs ("a Scout is thrifty, clean and reverent").

