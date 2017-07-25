Sanctions won't get the job done

Story highlights David A. Andelman: Congress is proposing much-deserved sanctions on Iran, North Korea and Russia

But sanctions alone won't bring change, since they're only a single thread in a complex web of international diplomacy, he writes

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and columnist for USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today." He formerly was a foreign correspondent for The New York Times and Paris correspondent for CBS News. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Congress is about to vote to impose a new round of sanctions on three nations that unquestionably deserve them -- North Korea, Iran and Russia. Each has, in its own way, violated some of the most basic norms of international behavior.

Sadly, it is unlikely their bad behavior will in any fashion be corrected by even the most draconian turns of the diplomatic or economic screws.

As a rule, sanctions generally make those nations or groups that invoke them feel far better than any pain that might be inflicted on their target, which often takes years to bite. Worse yet, all too often sanctions target the poorest and most vulnerable of these nations' citizens.

Twenty-six times since 1966, sanctions of one form or another have been imposed on nations by the UN Security Council -- 16 in Africa, four in the Middle East (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Yemen), one each in Europe (Yugoslavia) and the Americas (Haiti), one in Asia (North Korea) and three terrorist organizations (ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban). Thirteen sets of sanctions are still in force.

And then there are any numbers of similar embargoes, travel bans, investment divestitures and other more or less punitive measures that have been ladled on nations -- from Syria and Israel to Russia and South Africa -- without formal Security Council censure. Few of these efforts, with or without formal UN backing, have led to outright regime change, let alone any substantial modification of their behavior.