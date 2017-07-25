A small but important step for GOP in health care marathon

Story highlights Alice Stewart: Senate Republicans have taken the first step in what will likely be a marathon effort to reform health care

Mitch McConnell's strategy of starting a marathon with a few small steps won the day, Stewart writes

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz for President. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A heartfelt standing ovation from both sides of the aisle welcomed Sen. John McCain as he cast the 50th vote to take up Obamacare repeal. The decorated veteran and war hero, who returned to Washington after being diagnosed with brain cancer last week, said "to hell" with the "bombastic loudmouths" -- it's time to get something done.

With that, Senate Republicans have taken the first step in what will likely be a marathon effort to reform health care by voting to proceed with repealing Obamacare. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tiebreaking vote. Zero Democrats supported the measure.

Alice Stewart

The 2016 election was a call for change after Americans lost faith in the failed policies of the Democratic Party. Republicans campaigned and won on the promise to repeal Obamacare. They must deliver on their promises.

Congress needs to continue taking steps to follow through on its promise to repeal Obamacare.

After the Senate vote, President Trump said , "This is the beginning of the end of the disaster known as Obamacare."