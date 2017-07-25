New President, Airbnb morals, doctor abduction: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.

The country chooses a new President

Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the 14th President of India . The nominal head of the nation, the Indian President actually has few real powers, though he is able to issue pardons to death row inmates. The President is indirectly elected by both the houses of the Indian Parliament as well as the Legislative Assembly of India. The President-elect belongs to the Dalit community, once an "untouchable caste," he is only the second Dalit ever to get India's top job.

Oxford student solves IIT-JEE paper, Indian internet loses its mind

The Indian internet lost its mind after Jack Fraser, a third year student from Oxford university solved the IIT entrance examination in one third the time. The exam, considered one of the toughest exams worldwide, is used for admission to IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) branches, which have around a 2% acceptance rate. After solving the paper, the third year physics student got widely abused by Indians and even received death threats on the internet from those who considered it sacrilegious for a foreigner to solve the paper and boast about it.

