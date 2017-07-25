Story highlights Mercedez-Benz to join Formula E from season six

(CNN) Mercedes-Benz's confirmation of its participation in Formula E from the 2019/2020 season provides further proof of motorsport's shifting landscape, according to a leading Formula One driver.

The German marque, which has been the dominant forces in F1 -- winning constructors' championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016 -- will conclude its participation in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters series at the end of 2018 in what it calls "a strategic repositioning of its motorsport activities."

Brazilian Formula One driver Felipe Massa was moved to tweet: "Critical moment for @DTM !! And @FIAformulaE growing a lot ..."

The Formula E series now has 10 confirmed powertrain manufacturers for season six -- more than triple CEO Alejandro Agag's initial target.

"This shows how much the world is changing, not only in motorsport, but the whole automotive industry," said Agag.