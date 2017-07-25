Story highlights Rival leaders pledge to refrain from use of armed force other than counter-terrorism

"Cause of peace in Libya has made great progress" French President

(CNN) The two leading players battling for control of Libya have committed to a ceasefire and fresh elections after talks near Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the leader of the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the so-called Libyan National Army which controls parts of the east of the country, met with the French President at a chateau in La Celle Saint-Cloud, west of Paris. Ghassan Salamé, the new special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, also took part in the discussions Tuesday.

Aujourd'hui, la cause de la paix en Libye a fait un grand progrès. https://t.co/Ek6sUxbduk pic.twitter.com/OFdb1VvX6R — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 25, 2017

"Today, the cause of peace in Libya has made great progress," President Macron tweeted.

The talks ended with a 10-point joint declaration backed by the two Libyan rivals.

The two leaders said they recognized that the "solution to the Libya crisis can only be a political one and requires a national reconciliation process involving all Libyans," according to the statement released by the Élysée Palace.