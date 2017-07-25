(CNN) The two main players in the Libya conflict have agreed to a ceasefire and fresh elections after French-backed peace talks in Paris.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, the leader of the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, and Gen. Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the so-called Libyan National Army which controls parts of the east of the country, came to an agreement in the French capital on Tuesday.

The two rivals agreed the "solution to the Libya crisis can only be a political one and requires a national reconciliation process involving all Libyans," according to a statement released by the Élysée Palace.

Haftar (L) and Sarraj met in Paris on Tuesday.

The pair, who were invited to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron, had not met since failed talks in the United Arab Emirates in May.

Read More