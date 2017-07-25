Jerusalem (CNN) The shooting at the Israeli embassy in Amman over the weekend was the result of an argument over furniture delivery deadlines, Jordan's public security directorate has said.

According to the security directorate, a Jordanian carpenter attacked and wounded an Israeli security guard following an argument on Sunday.

The guard then shot the Jordanian worker and the Jordanian landlord standing next to him, the public security directorate said.

The carpenter, who was in the embassy compound for routine furniture replacement, attacked the security official from behind by stabbing him with a screwdriver, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. Israel said the security official was slightly wounded but defended himself.

The two Jordanian men later died in the hospital.

