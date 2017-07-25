(CNN) A public radio station in Berkeley, California, canceled a fundraiser and discussion with Richard Dawkins, the scientist, author and outspoken atheist, calling his comments on Islam "abusive speech."

Dawkins was scheduled to discuss his new book, "Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist," at the August 9 event, to which tickets were sold as part of a fundraiser for the station, KPFA.

But the public station said it decided to cancel the event after members of the Berkeley community brought Dawkins' remarks on Islam to their attention.

@ToddKincannon I think Islam is the greatest force for evil in the world today. I've said so, often and loudly.What are you talking about? — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) March 1, 2013

"We serve a broad and diverse community, including many Muslims living under threat of persecution and violence in the current political context," KPFA said. "Islamophobic rhetoric stokes that threat. While Mr. Dawkins has every right to express his views, KPFA has every right not to sponsor and profit from an event spreading them."

Read More