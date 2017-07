'Unprecedented' outbreak of dengue fever plagues Sri Lanka

Story highlights Over 100,000 cases of the deadly viral infection reported in 2017 so far

(CNN) Sri Lanka is facing an "unprecedented" outbreak of deadly dengue fever, with 296 deaths recorded and over 100,000 cases reported in 2017 alone, according to the Red Cross.

The international aid organization, formally known as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is increasing its emergency assistance across Sri Lanka to help contain the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, a press release says.

As many as 103,000 cases have been reported in the island nation this year -- almost twice as many as were reported in all of 2016 and more than 4.3 times higher than the average number of cases for the same period between 2010 and 2016

Hospitals across the country are at breaking point and have been forced to turn away patients suffering from the disease as they struggle with the intake. Particularly hard hit is the country's Western Province, which accounts for almost half of Sri Lanka's infections.

More than 1190 Army personnel have been deployed in response to the outbreak.