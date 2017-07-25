Story highlights McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, less than two weeks ago

The senator returned to Washington on Tuesday for a procedural health care vote

(CNN) Sen. John McCain appeared lively and impassioned upon his return to Washington on Tuesday, less than two weeks after surgeons removed a large blood clot from his brain and diagnosed him with brain cancer.

The 80-year-old Arizona Republican took the floor on Tuesday afternoon, with a scar above his left brow and some bruising underneath his eye. As McCain entered the Senate to vote, senators on both sides of the aisle rose in a standing ovation.

"Many of you have reached out in the last few days with your concern and your prayers, and it means a lot to me," McCain said.

"He had great energy, fluent speech and no signs of weakness," said CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon. With McCain's permission, Gupta previously spoke with McCain's doctors in an exclusive conversation, but was not part of the senator's care. "These are all things that could be affected by a tumor in that location, but he seems to have recovered."

His timely return gave the Republicans the votes they needed, albeit by the narrowest of margins, to advance the Obamacare repeal and replace efforts. The vote passed 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie.