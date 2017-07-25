London (CNN) The parents of the terminally ill British child Charlie Gard were seeking court permission Tuesday to bring their son home from hospital to die.

In a surprise move, the family's lawyers and mother Connie Yates returned to the High Court after abandoning legal action Monday over treatment for the 11-month old, who is currently on life support.

The court heard that London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), which is caring for Charlie Gard, had concerns about getting the right medical equipment into Charlie's home and had suggested a hospice and a mediator. Lawyers for Charlie's parents said they were willing to pay all costs and had other suitable family properties if needed.

"I am sensing that timing is a lot of the problem here," said Justice Francis, who is presiding over the case. "It now seems to hinge partly on how long parents want to keep Charlie alive at home."

The judge asked lawyers to draft an order for relevant experts to meet and determine what is possible.