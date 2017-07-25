London (CNN) The parents of the terminally ill British child Charlie Gard return to court Tuesday to seek permission to bring their son home from hospital to die, family spokesman Alison Smith-Squire told CNN.

The High Court will decide on the terms and conditions of little Charlie's death, after a disagreement between the parents and the hospital over where and when he will be taken off life support, Smith-Squire said.

London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), which is caring for Charlie Gard, accused Hirano of bringing false hope to the baby's parents.

In a statement the hospital also expressed surprise that the doctor had a financial interest in the treatment he was offering.

