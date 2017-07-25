London (CNN) London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), which is treating the terminally ill child Charlie Gard, has accused the US doctor who offered to treat him of bringing false hope to the baby's parents.

In a statement the hospital also expressed surprise the doctor had a financial interest in the treatment he was offering.

Hirano said a treatment known as nucleoside bypass therapy (NBT) had a small chance of bringing about significant improvement in Charlie's form of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome.

"When the hospital was informed that the Professor had new laboratory findings causing him to believe NBT would be more beneficial to Charlie than he had previously opined, GOSH's hope for Charlie and his parents was that that optimism would be confirmed," said the GOSH statement.

