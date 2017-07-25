Suspect arrested in Switzerland chainsaw attack

Story highlights Suspect identified as Swiss national Franz Wrousis

Police say details on arrest will be shared Wednesday

(CNN) The suspect in a chainsaw attack that left two people injured Monday has been arrested, police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect Monday as 51-year-old Franz Wrousis, a Swiss national with no fixed address who lives in a forest.

The Schaffhausen police department announced the arrest on its website Tuesday night. More information will be provided at a news conference Wednesday morning, the statement said.

Franz Wrousis

The attack began in an insurance office in the historic Swiss town of about 34,000 people near the German border. Police initially said five people were injured and later updated the number to two.

Christina Wettstein, a spokesperson for the insurance company CSS, said two of the company's employees were injured, one seriously. They underwent surgery and are recovering, she said.

Read More