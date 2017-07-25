Breaking News

London police investigate suspected acid attacks

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 7:24 PM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

Forensic officers investigate a possible acid attack in east London Tuesday night.
(CNN)Two young men were taken to an east London hospital Tuesday after a "suspected noxious substance" was thrown at them, Metropolitan Police said.

The two men, believed to be in their teens, flagged officers on the street in Tower Hamlets around 7 p.m., police said.
Police, ambulance and fire services responded to the scene to investigate the suspected acid attack.
"Police in Tower Hamlets are dealing with a suspected noxious substance attack on two males in Roman Road," the statement said.
    Their injuries are not life-threatening and no arrests have been made, the statement added.
    The incident comes as London grapples with a spike in acid attacks. In 2014, there were 166 incidents reported, followed by 261 in 2015 and 454 in 2016, according to a Metropolitan Police Service report released in March. Police have told CNN that trend has continued this year.
    A recent incident in which five men were attacked over 70 minutes has prompted the British government to consider tougher sentences for perpetrators of acid attacks.

    CNN's Alex Felton contributed to this report.