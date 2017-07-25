(CNN) Should George Clooney and the cast of his upcoming film "Suburbicon" start blocking off their Sundays during award season?

It may be a little premature to say, but a first look at the film and the announcement of its Toronto Film Festival premiere inspire confidence that Clooney could have a contender on his hands.

In "Suburbicon," Matt Damon stars as the patriarch of a family who lives in a peaceful, idyllic suburban community called Suburbicon that is much more than it seems. Set in summer 1959, the story follows Damon's Gardner Lodge as he navigates "the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence," according to a description from studio Paramount.

The film, directed by Clooney and written by Joel and Ethan Coen, stars Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Issac.

Matt Damon as Gardner and Noah Jupe as Nicky in 'Suburbicon'

The first pictures from the movie, released Tuesday, show Damon in full '50s dad mode.

