"Spectre," the 24th James Bond movie, hit theaters in 2015, more than 50 years after the first film in the popular series, "Dr. No." "Spectre" stars Daniel Craig as 007, with turns from Christoph Waltz, Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes.

Sean Connery plays James Bond with Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder in 1962's "Dr. No," the film that launched the franchise.

Connery rehearses a scene from the James Bond Film "From Russia With Love" with the Italian actress Daniela Bianchi playing Tatiana Romanova, while director Terence Young helps the actors.

British composer John Barry, creator of the James Bond theme music, at his piano in December 1967.

Sean Connery's Bond is up to his tricks with actress Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore during the filming of "Goldfinger" in 1964.

English actress Shirley Eaton covered in gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger," directed by Guy Hamilton and starring Sean Connery.

A scene from the James Bond film "Thunderball" with Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, as Domino Derval, and Adolfo Celi playing Emilio Largo.

Sean Connery and Luciana Paoluzzi as Fiona Volpe being photographed in bed on the set of the James Bond film, "Thunderball" in 1965.

Actress Claudine Auger poses smoking a cigarette for her role as Domino Derval in the James Bond film, "Thunderball," directed by Terence Young, 1965.

Connery surrouned by bathing beuties in "You Only Live Twice" in 1966.

Donald Pleasence in character as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, holding a white cat on the set of "You Only Live Twice," in November 1966.

Co-producers Harry Saltzman and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli, right, on the set of "You Only Live Twice" in October 1966.

George Lazenby with actress Diana Rigg, who played Teresa di Vicenzo, during a press conference for "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in London, in October 1968.

George Lazenby offers co-star Helena Ronee a light during the filming of "'On Her Majesty's Secret Service" in the Swiss Alps in October 1968.

The cast of "Live and Let Die," in 1973, from front center, clockwise, Roger Moore as Bond, Jane Seymour as Solitaire, Julius Harris as Tee Hee, Geoffrey Holder as Baron Samedi, Earl Jolly Brown as Whisper and Yaphet Kotto as Kananga.

Pierce Brosnan poses for a publicity shot for "GoldenEye" in 1995.

Roger Moore hams it up during the filming of "Live and Let Die," in 1973.

Roger Moore relaxes on location for the filming of "Live and Let Die," in 1973.

Roger Moore drinks a martini, James Bond's signature drink.

British pop singer Lulu poses with the gun from "The Man With The Golden Gun" after being signed to sing the film's title song.

A replica gun from the 1974 James Bond movie, "The Man with the Golden Gun," autographed by Roger Moore.

A Walther PPK handgun is held in front of a poster of the film "For Your Eyes Only."

Roger Moore poses with the Bond Girls from the film "View to a Kill" in 1984.

Roger Moore on set during the filming of "A View to a Kill" in Paris, France in August 1984.

Timothy Dalton and Maryam d'Abo as Kara Milovy pose for a publicity still for the 1987 film "The Living Daylights."

Timothy Dalton arrives at the Deauville airport in France to promote "The Living Daylights" in September 1987.

Pierce Brosnan and Desmond Llewelyn, as Q, on the set of "The World Is Not Enough."

Pierce Brosnan with Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, playng Wai Lin, pose on a motorcylce for "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997.

Pierce Brosnan poses on an Aston Martin before starting filming on "Die Another Day" in January 2002.

Daniel Craig poses in 2005 after being unveiled as the next actor to play the legendary British secret agent James Bond for "Casino Royale" in October 2005.

Daniel Craig greets a naval officer as he is unveiled as the new James Bond in October 2005.

Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko attend the Japanese premier of "Quantum of Solace" in November 2008 in Tokyo, Japan.

"Skyfall," the 23rd James Bond movie, opened in theaters in 2012. Craig continued to lead the film as Bond, joined by Naomie Harris, Judi Dench and Javier Bardem.