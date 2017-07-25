Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90

Story highlights Barbara's marriage to Frank Sinatra was the longest lasting of this four marriages

(CNN) Barbara Sinatra, philanthropist and wife of the legendary singer Frank Sinatra, died on Tuesday at 90 years old.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, told CNN Sinatra died of natural causes. She was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

The former model and Las Vegas showgirl married Sinatra in 1976 and was the last of his four wives. The couple were married for 22 years when the singer died of a heart attack in 1998.

Theirs was the longest lasting of the singer's marriages.

In her 2011 book, "Lady Blue Eyes: My Life with Frank," Sinatra wrote of first meeting her future husband when she was asked to be a doubles partner with his second wife, Ava Gardner.

