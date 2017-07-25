Story highlights Nominations were announced Tuesday exclusively on Instagram

Katy Perry and The Weeknd tied for second place with five nominations each

(CNN) MTV announced the nominations for the 2017 Video Music Awards on Tuesday via Instagram, and rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with the most nominations for his video "Humble."

Katy Perry and The Weeknd tied for second place with five nominations each.

Taking a cue from the non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the network announced the former "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories have been combined into "Artist of the Year."

"Best Fight Against the System" has been added to celebrate videos that inspire viewers to stand up against injustice.

The 2017 "MTV Video Music Awards" will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

