17 dead after building collapses in Mumbai, owner detained

New Delhi (CNN) At least 17 people have been killed after a five-story building collapsed in a suburb of the Indian metropolis of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

Fourteen people were rescued from the rubble, senior police inspector Vilas Mahadev Jadhav told CNN. A search for more survivors had been called off by Wednesday evening, chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said.

The building's owner was detained by police on Tuesday, accused of endangering life and causing grievous hurt. A court ruled that the owner could be held in police custody until at least August 2.

"It appears that the accused had been carrying out illegal renovation in the building," Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of Mumbai police, told CNN.

Video from the site showed a chaotic scene, with dozens of bystanders nearby and first responders trying to dig through what remained of the building in the working-class neighborhood of Ghatkopar.

