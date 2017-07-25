Story highlights 'People were screaming, running around,' police inspector tells CNN

It's unclear what caused the incident

New Delhi (CNN) At least 12 people were killed when a five-story building collapsed in a suburb of the Indian metropolis of Mumbai Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

A massive search and rescue operation is now underway to dig out people trapped in the debris. Fourteen people have already been rescued from the rubble, P.S. Rahangdale, the chief fire officer at the Mumbai Fire Brigade, told CNN.

"We are still looking for more people," he said.

Video from the site showed a chaotic scene, with dozens of bystanders nearby and first responders trying to dig through what remained of the building in the working-class neighborhood of Ghatkopar.

"It was very chaotic this morning. People were screaming, running around. The locals claim they saw the building shake for a moment before it collapsed. They are shaken by this incident," S. Gandote, a local police inspector, told CNN.

