New Delhi (CNN) At least 12 people were killed when a four-story building collapsed in a suburb of the Indian metropolis of Mumbai Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

A massive search and rescue operation is now underway to dig out people trapped in the debris. Fourteen people have already been rescued from the rubble, P.S. Rahangdale, the chief fire officer at the Mumbai Fire Brigade, told CNN.

Video from the site showed a chaotic scene, with dozens of bystanders nearby and first responders trying to dig through what remained of the building in the suburb of Ghatkopar.

"There are lots of people here. Many police officers have been deployed from Ghatkopar and Parksite police stations. Over 100 officers are on the scene to control crowds that have gathered here," Vijay Dandwate from the Mumbai Police's Parksite station told CNN.

Rescue workers and fire officials look for survivors.

Infrastructure accidents are tragically common in India, where critics say projects lack proper oversight and safety controls.