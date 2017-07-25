Why is China reinforcing its border with North Korea?

(CNN) China is further fortifying its border with North Korea, new reports show, amid continued tensions on the peninsula and concerns over potential US military action against Pyongyang.

The North Korean-Chinese border stretches 880 miles (1,415 kilometers) across China's Liaoning province, an industrial and mining heartland prone to heavy smog and painfully cold winters.

Can China help the US deal with North Korea?

Can China help the US deal with North Korea? 02:18

Can China help the US deal with North Korea?

But recent reports published on Chinese military and government websites, first highlighted by the Wall Street Journal , show Beijing is moving to reinforce the border as tensions on the Korean Peninsula rise and some in the US call for regime change in Pyongyang.

Chinese vendors sell North Korea and China flags on the boardwalk next to the Yalu river in the border city of Dandong in China's Liaoning province.

High security

According to a report published last month on the official website of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), a "newly formed border defense brigade" is conducting patrols to gather intelligence, assess the situation and more accurately map out the border.

Another report said the "whole area" has newly been placed under "24-hour video surveillance" including drones, patrol cars and high-tech cameras.

The border region is a highly strategic one for China, and has seen conflict during World War II and the Korean War, but one of Beijing's chief concerns is not military forces pouring across the border, but refugees.

"A mass movement of North Korean civilians across the border into China is a major concern, particularly given the dense population centers not far from the border, and the economic importance of Northeast China," according to a recent report by the US-based Jamestown Foundation.

While North Korea has proved remarkably capable of shrugging off economic sanctions, the country has suffered major famines and widespread food insecurity in the past, analysts say a conflict on the peninsula would likely result in hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of civilians heading north into China, the specter of which is a "huge worry for Beijing" according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

JUST WATCHED US to ban Americans from visiting North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US to ban Americans from visiting North Korea 02:32

Just as the Syrian refugee crisis has strained the resources of neighboring countries and caused widespread political strife in Europe, many in China are concerned by the hit the country's economy and security could take from even a small conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

"The stakes are huge," retired US Adm. Mike Mullen said last year . "Instability generated on the peninsula could cascade into China, making China's challenge of providing for its own people that much more difficult."

In March, retired PLA Major General Wang Haiyun said it was "necessary to prepare military action as soon as possible for a potential war" on the peninsula.

"Once war breaks out, we should also consider setting up an international refugee camp in North Korean territory to prevent the influx of North Korean refugees," said Wang in an op-ed in the state-owned Global Times.

JUST WATCHED North Korea yet to accept talks with South Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH North Korea yet to accept talks with South 00:57

Warnings of war

Tensions between Pyongyang and Washington have continued to rise amid recent claims by North Korea that it had tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)

The Donald Trump administration has sought to bring pressure on China to take action to contain its ally, but despite repeated condemnations by Beijing of North Korea's weapons testing, little progress appears to have been made.

Beijing has also criticized the US and South Korea for their rhetoric on the issue and encouraged all parties to return to the negotiating table.

However, such an invitation from Seoul to Pyongyang to resume talks went unanswered this month

JUST WATCHED Pompeo signals support for N. Korea regime change Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pompeo signals support for N. Korea regime change 00:52

Tong Zhao, an analyst at the Carnegie Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, said that "given the growing tensions and risks of military conflicts over the peninsula, I am sure China has been enhancing its military contingency plans."

On Monday, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said "military means should not be an option to solve the Korean Peninsula issue." A Defense Ministry spokesman declined to comment Monday on China's war contingency plans.

Earlier this year, the Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times warned "if the North Korean nuclear issue boils over, a war on the peninsula is unavoidable."