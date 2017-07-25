Vatican treasurer George Pell faces Australian court

Story highlights NEW: Cardinal George Pell has arrived at court to face historical sexual assault offenses

Cardinal George Pell has arrived at court to face historical sexual assault offenses He vehemently denies the allegations

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) One of the most senior figures in the Vatican will on Wednesday face a court in his native Australia on multiple charges of historical sexual assault offenses.

Cardinal George Pell has arrived at Melbourne Magistrates Court, accompanied by seven police officers, for his first hearing since the charges were made by Victoria Police last month.

The 76-year-old, who has consistently and strenuously denied the charges, has been given a leave of absence from his role at the Holy See as Secretariat for the Economy while he fights the case in the city where he was once Archbishop.

A huge media scrum was waiting for Pell as he walked into the court house, requiring police officers to help clear the way for the cardinal.

Cardinal Pell (C) walks with a heavy police guard from his barristers Robert Richter office to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 26.

Although expected to be brief, Wednesday's court hearing marks a significant moment in Australia where Pell is the country's most senior Catholic.

Read More