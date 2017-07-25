Vatican treasurer George Pell faces Australian court

Story highlights NEW: Cardinal Pell will plead not guilty to historical sexual assault offenses, lawyer says

Melbourne, Australia (CNN) One of the most senior figures in the Vatican will plead not guilty to multiple charges of historical sexual assault offenses, his lawyer told an Australian court on Wednesday.

Cardinal George Pell faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court Wednesday for his first hearing since the charges were made by Victoria Police last month.

The 76-year-old, who has consistently and strenuously denied the charges, has been given a leave of absence from his role at the Holy See as Secretariat for the Economy while he fights the case in the city where he was once Archbishop.

Cardinal Pell (C) walks with a heavy police guard from his barristers Robert Richter office to the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 26.

A huge media scrum followed Pell as he entered and exited the court house, requiring police officers to help clear the way for the cardinal.

Both supporters and protestors crowded outside the Magistrates Court for a chance to see the cardinal.

