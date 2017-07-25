(CNN) Alice Cooper can be forgiven for forgetting some of the finer details of the early 1970s. After all, the rock star was touring the world and riding high off the success of tracks like "School's Out."

But amid the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, Cooper forgot something that few others would -- that he owned an Andy Warhol painting. And now he has remembered where he kept it.

The recently uncovered silkscreen image, titled "Little Electric Chair," had spent over 40 years in storage alongside Cooper's old tour equipment, according to the singer's longtime manager Shep Gordon.

"Alice got (it) as a birthday present, way back in the 70s when no one cared really about Andy -- he was just coming into his own," Gordon said over the phone.

Read More