By Oscar Holland and Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 3:20 AM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

"Little Electric Chair" by Andy Warhol. The recently uncovered silkscreen, titled "Little Electric Chair," had spent over 40 years in storage alongside Cooper's old tour equipment, according to the singer's longtime manager Shep Gordon.
A Jackson Pollock painting found in an Arizona garage could sell is expected to sell for up to $15 million at auction.
"Two Hacks" (1789) by George Stubbs was sold at a Christie's "Living with Art" sale in New York in June 2016 -- originally listed as a copy. Art dealer Archie Parker -- believing it to be a real Stubbs -- purchased the painting for $175,000 ($215,000 with premium). The painting is currently hanging on his stand at the annual British Antique Dealers' Association (BADA) Fair in London, with an asking price of $900,000.
Rembrandt's drawing of a dog has been in the collection of the Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum in Braunschweig, Germany, since 1770, but was long thought to be the work of a different artist.
In 2016, a drawing attributed to Italian master Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in Paris, after a portfolio of works was brought to Tajan auction house for valuation by a retired doctor. It was valued at 15 million euros ($16 million).
The drawing also features sketches of light and shadows and notes on the back.
While researching for an episode of BBC's "Britain's Lost Masterpieces" series at the National Trust for Scotland's Haddo House collection in Aberdeenshire , art historian Bendor Grosvenor and a team of experts found a painting that could have been painted by artist Raphael.
In April 2016, a painting believed to be by Caravaggio was found in an attic in France. Experts said it could be worth $136 million.
The work was originally purchased for $25 dollars at the end of the 19th century. It could now be worth $26 million.
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
A statue called "Young Girl with Serpent" by Auguste Rodin was stolen from a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 1991. It was returned after someone offered it on consignment to Christie's auction house. Rodin, a French sculptor considered by some aficionados to have been the father of modern sculpture, lived from 1840 until 1917. His most famous work, "The Thinker," shows a seated man with his chin on his hand.
Picasso's "La Coiffeuse" ("The Hairdresser") was discovered missing in 2001 and was recovered when it was shipped from Belgium to the United States in December 2014. The shipper said it was a $37 piece of art being sent to the United States as a Christmas present. The feds say it was actually a stolen Picasso, missing for more than a decade and worth millions of dollars.
Italy's Culture Ministry unveils two paintings by the French artists Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard on April 2, 2014. The paintings, worth millions of euros, were stolen from a family house in London in 1970, abandoned on a train and then later sold at a lost-property auction, where a factory worker paid 45,000 Italian lire for them -- roughly equivalent to 22 euros ($30).
A Renoir painting finished in the 1800s, loaned to a museum, reported stolen in 1951 and then bought at a flea market in 2010 has to be returned to the museum, a judge ruled on January 10, 2014. The 5½-by-9-inch painting, titled "Landscape on the Banks of the Seine," was bought for $7 at a flea market by a Virginia woman. The estimated value is between $75,000 and $100,000.
Seven famous paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2012, including Claude Monet's "Charing Cross Bridge, London." The paintings, in oil and watercolor, include Pablo Picasso's "Harlequin Head," Henri Matisse's "Reading Girl in White and Yellow," Lucian Freud's "Woman with Eyes Closed" and Claude Monet's "Waterloo Bridge," seen here. Works by Gauguin and Meyer de Haan were also taken.
Eight months after Salvador Dali's "Cartel de Don Juan Tenorio" was stolen in a New York gallery, a Greek national was indicted on a grand larceny charge in 2013.
In 1473, Hans Memling's "The Last Judgment" was stolen by pirates and became the first documented art theft.
Adam Worth, the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's diabolical character Moriarty, stole "Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire," painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1876.
Among their many crimes, the Nazis plundered precious artworks as they gained power during World War II. "Adele Bloch-Bauer I," by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, was confiscated from the owner when he fled from Austria.
Many works of art that were taken by the Nazis were never recovered. Others were returned after years of legal battles. "Christ Carrying the Cross," by Italian artist Girolamo de' Romani, was returned to his family in 2012.
"The Scream" was one of two Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, in 2004.
In 2007, Pablo Picasso's oil painting ''Portrait of Suzanne Bloch" was taken from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art. It was recovered two years later.
(CNN)Alice Cooper can be forgiven for forgetting some of the finer details of the early 1970s. After all, the rock star was touring the world and riding high off the success of tracks like "School's Out."

But amid the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, Cooper forgot something that few others would -- that he owned an Andy Warhol painting. And now he has remembered where he kept it.
The recently uncovered silkscreen image, titled "Little Electric Chair," had spent over 40 years in storage alongside Cooper's old tour equipment, according to the singer's longtime manager Shep Gordon.
    "Alice got (it) as a birthday present, way back in the 70s when no one cared really about Andy -- he was just coming into his own," Gordon said over the phone.
    "We spoke to Alice's mother who said she thought it was probably still in storage. It took us probably six months to get around to going through, because we have a lot of stuff in storage (from) all the old shows, (but) we found it."

    'Little Electric Chair'

    Cooper's friendship with Warhol dates back to the 1970s when the pair would visit New York's legendary Studio 54 nightclub together, according to Gordon. They would often take photos with one another, and the rock star's then girlfriend Cindy Lang even appeared on an early cover of Warhol's magazine, Interview.
    At the time, Cooper used a mock electric chair as part of his live show. So, as a birthday present, Lang decided to buy him a Warhol image that looked similar to the prop.
    While the artwork may now be worth millions, it was bought for just a fraction of that.
    "I remember Cindy came to the office and said that she wanted to give Alice the electric chair (painting) for his birthday, and (Warhol's studio) said she could have one for $2,500," Gordon said.
    "That's my recollection but everything from those days is really foggy. As I (later) found out -- things that I thought were real were not real."
    And when it comes to Warhol's art, separating real from fake can be a challenge.

    A 'genuine' Warhol

    The Andy Warhol Art Authentication Board was dissolved in 2011 following a series of lawsuits, meaning that other independent experts must now be sought. In order to authenticate the unsigned panting, Gordon contacted Richard Polsky, whose company Richard Polsky Art Authentication operates its own catalog of approved Warhol works.
    As well as examining the painting, the art specialist scrutinized Cooper's account before adding the artwork to his catalog.
    Photographer Mick Rock: 'People call me the man who shot the '70s.'
    "When I heard this story, (it) fascinated me (and) it was 100 percent correct -- everything made sense," Polsky said over the phone. "What people don't understand about the electric chairs is that when they were first done -- which was 1964 to 1965 -- they didn't sell.
    "Can you imagine putting an electric chair on your living room wall? People just didn't do that back in the day. It's too macabre."
    Million-dollar holiday snaps? Andy Warhol's China photographs up for auction
    Times have changed, and Warhol's works are now among some of the world's most expensive. Although Polsky did not put a value on Cooper's 22-by-28-inch artwork, he says that other electric chair images from Warhol's series "Death and Disaster" have sold for over $10 million.
    "That gives you the upper end (of the price range), at least," he said. "My guess is that this would do pretty well, given the celebrity provenance and the quality of the image.
    "But right now, my understanding is that they're gonna hang it in Alice's home and enjoy it for a while."

    CNN's Zoha Qamar contributed to this report.