The world's best contempory brick buildings
The Brick House by IStudio Architecture (Wada, India) – The Brick House by IStudio Architecture shows red bricks' beauty as the sun sets. The backyard opens up into the forest behind.
CKK Jordanki Congress and Cultural Center by Fernando Menis (Torun, Poland) – An intimate gig takes place under an umbrella of red brick at the CKK Jordanki Congress and Cultural Center in Torun, Poland. This building takes brick laying to the extreme by using crushed bricks and concrete to create the effect you see inside the building.
The Puni Distillery by Werner Tscholl (Glorenza, Italy) – The Puni Distillery in Glorenza serves as Italy's first and only whiskey distillery. The bulk of the production happens beneath these red brick arches.
Thread: Artists' Residency and Cultural Center by Toshiko Mori (Sinthian, Senegal) – The artists' residency blends into its surroundings in Sinthian, a small Senegalese village. While bricks were used for the walls, local earth and thatch were used for the sloping roof that moves like a wave over the building.
Termeh Office Building by arshad Mehdizadeh and Ahmad Bathaei (Hamadan, Iran) – This red-brick office building is patterned with traditional brick layering techniques to respect local context.
The Switch House by Herzog & de Meuron (London) – Opened in 2016, the new wing of the Tate Modern, which includes both over- and underground galleries -- expanded the museum's gallery space by 60%.
Landmark Nieuw-Bergen by Monadnock (Nieuw-Bergen, The Netherlands) – An unusual green- and red-brick building was built to provide a central meeting place in this small town.
NRW State Archive by Ortner & Ortner (Duisburg, Germany) – The tower of the state archive of North Rhine Westphalia rises 249 feet out of a historic brick warehouse.
Auditorium Theatre of Llinars del Valles by Álvaro Siza (Llinars del Vallès, Spain) – This red brick box theater in a small village just outside of Barcelona was commissioned as part of a public investment in cultural facilities. Designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza, the seemingly windowless building consists of two parts: one containing a 300-seat auditorium and the other housing the theater's offices.
The world's best contemporary brick buildings – A new book by Tachen explores some of the most awe inspiring brick buildings from around the world, from residential homes in Vietnam to the Tate Modern Switch House in London these contemporary builds show how the brick has stood the test of time.