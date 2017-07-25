Breaking News

9 innovative contemporary buildings that test the limits of humble brick

By Harriet Verney, CNN

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Tue July 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Brick House by IStudio Architecture shows red bricks&#39; beauty as the sun sets. The backyard opens up into the forest behind.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
The Brick House by IStudio Architecture (Wada, India)The Brick House by IStudio Architecture shows red bricks' beauty as the sun sets. The backyard opens up into the forest behind.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
An intimate gig takes place under an umbrella of red brick at the CKK Jordanki Congress and Cultural Center in Torun, Poland. This building takes brick laying to the extreme by using crushed bricks and concrete to create the effect you see inside the building.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
CKK Jordanki Congress and Cultural Center by Fernando Menis (Torun, Poland)An intimate gig takes place under an umbrella of red brick at the CKK Jordanki Congress and Cultural Center in Torun, Poland. This building takes brick laying to the extreme by using crushed bricks and concrete to create the effect you see inside the building.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The Puni Distillery in Glorenza serves as Italy&#39;s first and only whiskey distillery. The bulk of the production happens beneath these red brick arches.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
The Puni Distillery by Werner Tscholl (Glorenza, Italy)The Puni Distillery in Glorenza serves as Italy's first and only whiskey distillery. The bulk of the production happens beneath these red brick arches.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
The artists&#39; residency blends into its surroundings in Sinthian, a small Senegalese village. While bricks were used for the walls, local earth and thatch were used for the sloping roof that moves like a wave over the building.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
Thread: Artists' Residency and Cultural Center by Toshiko Mori (Sinthian, Senegal)The artists' residency blends into its surroundings in Sinthian, a small Senegalese village. While bricks were used for the walls, local earth and thatch were used for the sloping roof that moves like a wave over the building.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
This red-brick office building is patterned with traditional brick layering techniques to respect local context.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
Termeh Office Building by arshad Mehdizadeh and Ahmad Bathaei (Hamadan, Iran)This red-brick office building is patterned with traditional brick layering techniques to respect local context.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Opened in 2016, the new wing of the Tate Modern, which includes both over- and underground galleries -- expanded the museum&#39;s gallery space by 60%.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
The Switch House by Herzog & de Meuron (London)Opened in 2016, the new wing of the Tate Modern, which includes both over- and underground galleries -- expanded the museum's gallery space by 60%.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
An unusual green- and red-brick building was built to provide a central meeting place in this small town.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
Landmark Nieuw-Bergen by Monadnock (Nieuw-Bergen, The Netherlands)An unusual green- and red-brick building was built to provide a central meeting place in this small town.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
The tower of the state archive of North Rhine Westphalia rises 249 feet out of a historic brick warehouse.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
NRW State Archive by Ortner & Ortner (Duisburg, Germany)The tower of the state archive of North Rhine Westphalia rises 249 feet out of a historic brick warehouse.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
This red brick box theater in a small village just outside of Barcelona was commissioned as part of a public investment in cultural facilities. Designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza, the seemingly windowless building consists of two parts: one containing a 300-seat auditorium and the other housing the theater&#39;s offices.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
Auditorium Theatre of Llinars del Valles by Álvaro Siza (Llinars del Vallès, Spain)This red brick box theater in a small village just outside of Barcelona was commissioned as part of a public investment in cultural facilities. Designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza, the seemingly windowless building consists of two parts: one containing a 300-seat auditorium and the other housing the theater's offices.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
A new book by Tachen explores some of the most awe inspiring brick buildings from around the world, from residential homes in Vietnam to the Tate Modern Switch House in London these contemporary builds show how the brick has stood the test of time.
Photos: The world's best contempory brick buildings
The world's best contemporary brick buildings A new book by Tachen explores some of the most awe inspiring brick buildings from around the world, from residential homes in Vietnam to the Tate Modern Switch House in London these contemporary builds show how the brick has stood the test of time.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
best brick buildings 2 best brick buildings cultural center 4best brick buildings punibest brick buildings 6 Toshiko best brick buildings Termeh 3best brick buildings brick housebest brick buildings bergen landmark 5best brick buildings 7 nrw state archive best brick buildings theatre best brick buildings cover

(CNN)"Architecture starts when you carefully put two bricks together. There it begins."

Or so said the German-American architect Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe in a 1959 interview with the New York Herald Tribune. At the time brick might not have been considered the most fashionable of materials, but Mies was a longtime supporter of the solid block.
China unveils plans for world&#39;s first pollution-eating &#39;Forest City&#39;
China unveils plans for world's first pollution-eating 'Forest City'
He's not the only one: From the palaces Ming Dynasty and the monuments of the Middle East, to the solid brick walls of the Kremlin and the ornate, opposing red brick towers of London's St Pancras International station, brick is one of the most recognizable and surprisingly picturesque materials across the world.
Brick construction dates back as far as 7500 BC, when, in modern Syria, people were using sun-dried bricks to construct dwellings. (The fired bricks we're more used to today didn't appear until 3500 BC.)
    Read: Radical mobile homes for life on the move
    Read More
    Such is their historic importance that bricks were even name-checked in the Biblical Book of Genesis, when people sought to "make bricks and burn them thoroughly" to construct the Tower of Babel.
    Brick's use and popularity has not feigned one bit over the millennia, and remains popular today, as the images in "100 Contemporary Brick Buildings," a new title from architecture writer Philip Jodidio, demonstrate. Take a look at the gallery above for some of today's most extraordinary examples.
    "100 Contemporary Brick Buildings" by Philip Jodidio, published by Taschen, is out now.

    TACHEN's "100 Contemporary Brick Buildings" is released in August