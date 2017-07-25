(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Senate votes to start health care debate
-- Voting 51 to 50, the Senate narrowly advanced the effort to dismantle Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed at least 50 GOP votes to move the health care debate to the Senate floor, and Vice President Mike Pence's vote broke the tie to move the motion forward. After his recent brain cancer diagnosis, Senator John McCain returned to vote, but said he would not vote for the health care bill in its current form.
The Trump administration's Russia probe saga
-- President Donald Trump continued to slam his attorney general, tweeting that Jeff Sessions took a "very weak position" in the Hillary Clinton probe. The tweets came a day after Trump called Sessions "beleaguered." Trump's open criticisms of Sessions signal he may want the attorney general gone, though he's so far declined to say whether he would fire him. "We will see what happens. Time will tell," Trump said at a news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
-- Trump's top White House adviser Jared Kushner faced a second day of questioning, this time by members of the House intelligence committee. Meanwhile, the Senate judiciary committee subpoenaed Trump's ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort. Manafort also met behind closed doors this morning with the Senate intelligence committee.
Scaramucci shakes up press operations
-- The new White House communications director isn't wasting any time -- Anthony Scaramucci said he aims to reshuffle staff to stop internal leaks.
Tensions between the United States and Iran on the rise
--The United States fired warning shots at an Iranian boat that came within 150 yards of a US Navy patrol ship in the Persian Gulf, officials said.
Everything else
--The last killer whale born at SeaWorld has died, park officials said.
-- Silicon Valley's tech giants are getting worked up about robots. Mark Zuckerberg said Elon Musk's "doomsday scenarios" of artificial Intelligence are "irresponsible," while Musk said that Zuck's understanding was "limited."
-- After a failed legal battle to send their terminally ill child, who is currently on life support, to the United States for treatment, Charlie Gard's parents are seeking permission from the UK High Court to bring their son home from the hospital to die.
-- Barbara Sinatra, philanthropist and wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, died at age 90.
-- D'oh! Netflix is expanding its in-house production with an adult animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening.