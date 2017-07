Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) Venezuela has allowed CNN correspondents in to the crisis-hit country ahead of Sunday's vote called by the government to elect a special assembly to rewrite the 1999 constitution .

Opposition leaders are urging nationwide protests against the vote, even though the government has banned protests through early next week. This could set up a showdown between demonstrators and authorities, including 370,000 troops that the military says it has deployed nationwide to secure preparations for the vote. Here is the latest: