Caracas, Venezuela (CNN)Venezuela has allowed CNN correspondents in to the crisis-hit country ahead of Sunday's vote called by the government to elect a special assembly to rewrite the 1999 constitution.
Opposition leaders are urging nationwide protests against the vote, even though the government has banned protests through early next week. This could set up a showdown between demonstrators and authorities, including 370,000 troops that the military says it has deployed nationwide to secure preparations for the vote. Here is the latest: