Ngamba, the island of the apes

(CNN) Cut off from the mainland, Ngamba Island is a world away from the rest of Uganda. Perched in the waters of Lake Victoria, this lush outcrop, a short boat journey from Entebbe, is an idyl and a haven for mankind's closest relation.

Chimpanzees face exploitation by humans, whether through deforestation or traffickers, but Ngamba's semi-tropical rainforest has become a happy stomping ground for the primate. Overseen by the Chimpanzee Trust, the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary's approach helps the apes stay fed and watered, but in the daytime they're free to roam and claim the island as their own.

Ngamba's chimp population has endured difficult previous lives: orphaned, kept as pets, some used in circuses. But together they've forged a society on Ngamba, one growing in depth and complexity across nearly 20 years. The island has become the home some humans have deprived them of.

Ngamba's 49 chimpanzees are part of an estimated 200,000 left in Africa -- a fifth of the population that existed a century ago, says the trust. "Chimpanzee are classified (as an) endangered species ... there's a real need to protect the population," says executive director Lilly Ajarova.

Studying the transition from captivity back into the wild tells us much about their future, and a little about ourselves.

