Street signs warning of 'easily startled' police posted around Twin Cities

Story highlights Signs appear a week after an officer-involved shooting that killed Justine Ruszczyk

"Warning," they read, "Twin Cities Police easily startled"

(CNN) One week after an unarmed Minneapolis woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting, street signs criticizing "easily startled" police have popped up in the Twin Cities.

The orange traffic sign lookalikes depict a police officer jumping in the air, discharging a gun with each hand. "Warning," the signs read, "Twin Cities Police easily startled."

St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders confirmed there was at least one sign in St. Paul and another in Minneapolis. Linders didn't comment on any reaction from officers to the signs.

"We are aware of the signs and Minneapolis Public Works is removing them," Minneapolis Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal said. "We have no further comment at this time."

The sign appeared about a week after Minneapolis police shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk , who had called 911 to report a possible assault. Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau stepped down six days later.

Read More