(CNN) The world's oldest-known manatee in captivity, Snooty, has died in a tragic accident, the South Florida Museum says.

The beloved marine animal was found dead during a check of his enclosure Sunday morning, the museum said.

"Snooty was found in an underwater area only used to access plumbing for the exhibit life support system. Early indications are that a panel that is kept bolted shut had somehow been dislodged and that Snooty was able to swim in," the museum said in a statement.

"Snooty's death was a heartbreaking accident and we're all quite devastated about his passing," Brynne Anne Besio, the museum's CEO said in the statement.

Snooty's birth in 1948 at the Miami Aquarium was the first recorded birth of a manatee in human care, the museum said. He had lived at the museum in Bradenton, a suburb of Tampa, since 1949 and been Manatee County's official mascot since 1979.

