Massachusetts court: State officers cannot hold immigrants for ICE

Story highlights Massachusetts' highest court: State and local law enforcement officials are not authorized to carry out ICE detainers

This is the first such ruling at a high state court, according to the ACLU

(CNN) The Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled Monday that local and state law enforcement officers do not have the authority to arrest and hold a person solely on the basis of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

This is likely the first such ruling in a high state court, according to Massachusetts ACLU staff counsel Laura Rótolo.

"As far as we know this is the only state court that has ruled on its own state law authority," Rótolo said.

While many states and municipalities issue guidance to local law enforcement authorities, the Massachusetts ruling goes one step further. In essence, it means that officers do not have the authority under state law to administer ICE detainers.

An ICE detainer is issued on an undocumented person who has been arrested on local criminal charges when ICE believes there is probable cause to remove the person from the United States, according to the ICE website. If a local law enforcement agency complies with the request, when the person is released from local custody, ICE immediately takes the person into custody.

