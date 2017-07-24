Story highlights The 18-year-old driver's car overturned, killing a 14-year-old passenger

The driver livestreamed the fatal car crash

(CNN) An 18-year-old woman who livestreamed a video of herself behind the wheel during a fatal crash has been arrested.

A 14-year-old girl was thrown from the car and died on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the video she streamed to Instagram live, the driver -- Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, California -- identifies the girl who died as her sister.

"Everybody, if I go to f****** jail for life, you already know why. My sister is f****** dying," Sanchez says in the video.

CNN has decided not to show the video because it is graphic in nature.

