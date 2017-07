ICE acting boss haunted by earlier case that left 19 people dead

Story highlights Homan worked on a 2003 case in which 19 people died

Smugglers showed 'total indifference' to those being carried

(CNN) The weekend's human-trafficking horror in Texas must have been grimly familiar for Thomas Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Eight people were found dead and 30 more severely injured inside a roasting tractor-trailer early Sunday in San Antonio, Texas. Two more died after being hospitalized.

Thomas Homan, ICE Acting Director

In 2003, Homan worked on a scene that was similar to Sunday's in many ways. It became known as the deadliest human-trafficking incident in the United States.

Nineteen bodies were found in a tractor-trailer in Victoria, Texas. At least 73 people had been crammed into the unventilated trailer. One of the dead was a 5-year-old boy.

"People weren't standing with me in Victoria, Texas, in the back of a tractor-trailer with 19 dead aliens including a 5-year-old child laying dead under his father that suffocated in the back of this tractor-trailer," Homan told CNN in an interview last month

