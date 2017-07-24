(CNN) Start your week off right. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. US and Russia

2. Human trafficking deaths

It was a simple request for water that led to a horrible discovery. The bodies of eight people were found inside a sweltering tractor-trailer parked in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas. Thirty other undocumented immigrants, severely injured from overheating inside the truck, were also found. A ninth person died at a hospital. A man who was in the trailer asked a Walmart employee for water; the employee called the police and that's when the tragedy was discovered. Authorities said the tractor-trailer was involved in human trafficking, and the truck's driver is due in court today to face criminal charges. It's not clear where the truck came from or how long it was at the Walmart

3. Afghanistan bombing

There's more bloodshed in Kabul this morning. At least 24 people were killed in a car bomb attack in the Afghan capital. A Toyota Corolla blew up in the city's Police District 3. The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying it was targeting a bus carrying Afghan intelligence staff. But it's not clear right now if the victims of the attack were members of the intelligence service. Kabul has suffered through many bombings, including one last month at a funeral that killed seven people.

4. Terror suspect transferred

The Trump administration has moved a terror suspect from Spain to the US, but the Algerian man will be tried in a federal court and not at the Guantanamo Bay naval prison. That's significant because the President and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have previously said terror suspects should be tried at Gitmo and not in civilian courts. It's not certain at this point if this represents a change in policy for this administration. The suspect, Ali Charaf Damache, made a court appearance in Philadelphia, accused of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

5. HIV

A 9-year-old boy in South Africa with HIV is in remission -- and it's happened without drugs. It's the first reported case of a child controlling their HIV infection without drugs in Africa and the third known case in the world. The boy was diagnosed with HIV when he was just a month old. Shortly after that he was put on antiretroviral treatment for 40 weeks. The treatment was stopped and he's been in remission ever since. So how is this possible? Scientists aren't sure, but they think there's something unique about his biology and immune system that helped protect him from the virus. So they want to dig into that and see what can be learned from it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her,"

Prince Harry on the last phone call he had with his mother, Princess Diana

