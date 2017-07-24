15 stranded hikers rescued in Arizona; crews work to reach 2 more

Story highlights The two stranded hikers are getting flood, water and blankets

(CNN) Emergency crews in Arizona have rescued 15 hikers trapped by raging floodwaters and were still working Monday to reach two more who remained stranded, officials said.

"They are on a cliff that is being blocked by the water. No injuries or extraordinary hazards (are) present, we just can't get to them right now," said Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Gress in an email early Monday to CNN.

"We have three people above them monitoring their status and giving them water, food, and blankets," Gress added. "We are waiting for sun to come up to evaluate the water flow to see what the best course is to get them out."

One of those rescued was a 4-year-old boy, who was airlifted to safety from the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass in the mountains east of Tucson, Gress said.

At least eight people have been airlifted to safety in Arizona.

Gress said the incident served as a reminder of the danger of flash flooding "especially in areas like Redington Pass and Sabino Canyon."

