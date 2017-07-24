Rescuers work to save 17 hikers stranded in Arizona

(CNN) Emergency services are working to rescue 17 hikers from raging waters caused by flash flooding in Arizona.

A sheriff's department helicopter has already airlifted eight people -- including a 4-year-old boy -- out of the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass, Pima County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Gress said.

Search and Rescue and the South Arizona Rescue Association are planning to hike in to nine more people who are stranded, though one of them may need to be airlifted due to his location Gress said.

Eight people have been airlifted to safety.

The Rural Metro Fire Department is also helping with the rescue effort.

Gress said the incident served as a reminder of the danger of flash flooding "especially in areas like Redington Pass and Sabino Canyon."

Read More