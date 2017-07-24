What a shot! 27 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

A synchronized swimmer from Russia performs at the FINA World Championships on Wednesday, July 19. The Russian women won gold in the team free routine.
A synchronized swimmer from Russia performs at the FINA World Championships on Wednesday, July 19. The Russian women won gold in the team free routine.
Golfer Jordan Spieth looks at the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship on Sunday, July 23. Spieth held off fellow American Matt Kuchar to win by three strokes at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. It is the third major victory of his career. The 23-year-old only needs a PGA Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.
Japan's Toshiya Saito, left, competes against Italy's Daniele Garozzo at the World Fencing Championships on Sunday, July 23. Saito won 15-12 to advance to the final of the men's foil competition.
Japan's Toshiya Saito, left, competes against Italy's Daniele Garozzo at the World Fencing Championships on Sunday, July 23. Saito won 15-12 to advance to the final of the men's foil competition.
Chris Froome leads a pack of cyclists past Paris' Arc de Triomphe on his way to winning the Tour de France on Sunday, July 23. It was Froome's fourth Tour de France title and his third in a row.
Chris Froome leads a pack of cyclists past Paris' Arc de Triomphe on his way to winning the Tour de France on Sunday, July 23. It was Froome's fourth Tour de France title and his third in a row.
Usain Bolt, the world&#39;s fastest man, strikes his signature pose with cheerleaders after winning the 100-meter race at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday, July 21.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, strikes his signature pose with cheerleaders after winning the 100-meter race at the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday, July 21.
Spanish sprinter Sara Andres Barrio celebrates after a race at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. She won bronze in the T44 200 meters.
Spanish sprinter Sara Andres Barrio celebrates after a race at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. She won bronze in the T44 200 meters.
Martin Truex Jr. climbs out of his car after crashing with Kyle Busch at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23. Despite not finishing the race, Truex still leads the standings in NASCAR&#39;s top circuit.
Martin Truex Jr. climbs out of his car after crashing with Kyle Busch at the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23. Despite not finishing the race, Truex still leads the standings in NASCAR's top circuit.
A bodybuilder peeks out from a curtain as competitors perform at the Haiti Bodybuilding Classic on Sunday, July 23.
A bodybuilder peeks out from a curtain as competitors perform at the Haiti Bodybuilding Classic on Sunday, July 23.
Boston&#39;s Mookie Betts, right, slides past Angels catcher Martin Maldonado during a Major League Baseball game in Anaheim, California, on Friday, July 21. It was the start of a five-run first inning for the Red Sox, who won 6-2.
Boston's Mookie Betts, right, slides past Angels catcher Martin Maldonado during a Major League Baseball game in Anaheim, California, on Friday, July 21. It was the start of a five-run first inning for the Red Sox, who won 6-2.
Chaewoon Kim, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, on Friday, July 21.
Chaewoon Kim, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, on Friday, July 21.
Robert Barrera eats a punch from Ryoichi Taguchi during their light-flyweight bout in Tokyo on Sunday, July 23. Taguchi defended his WBA title with a ninth-round stoppage.
Robert Barrera eats a punch from Ryoichi Taguchi during their light-flyweight bout in Tokyo on Sunday, July 23. Taguchi defended his WBA title with a ninth-round stoppage.
Japan&#39;s Hayato Miwa jumps over Ukraine&#39;s Oleksandr Veresiuk during a World Games sumo match on Sunday, July 23. Miwa won the match and eventually took bronze in the open-weight finals.
Japan's Hayato Miwa jumps over Ukraine's Oleksandr Veresiuk during a World Games sumo match on Sunday, July 23. Miwa won the match and eventually took bronze in the open-weight finals.
Nelson Cruz is mobbed by his Seattle teammates after his base hit beat the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 22.
Nelson Cruz is mobbed by his Seattle teammates after his base hit beat the New York Yankees on Saturday, July 22.
American long jumper Taleah Williams lands in the sand pit during the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. She finished first in the T47 competition.
American long jumper Taleah Williams lands in the sand pit during the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. She finished first in the T47 competition.
Santos goalkeeper Vanderlei gets Tulio de Melo&#39;s shirt stuck in his teeth during a Brazilian league match against Chapecoense on Wednesday, July 19.
Santos goalkeeper Vanderlei gets Tulio de Melo's shirt stuck in his teeth during a Brazilian league match against Chapecoense on Wednesday, July 19.
Motorcycle racer Josh Brookes makes a turn as he practices for the British Superbike Championship on Friday, July 21.
Motorcycle racer Josh Brookes makes a turn as he practices for the British Superbike Championship on Friday, July 21.
San Francisco star Buster Posey breaks his bat while hitting an RBI single against Cleveland on Thursday, July 18.
San Francisco star Buster Posey breaks his bat while hitting an RBI single against Cleveland on Thursday, July 18.
Competitors jump in the Bosphorus strait as they take part in the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim on Sunday, July 23. The swimmers start from the Asian side of Istanbul and race 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) to the European side.
Competitors jump in the Bosphorus strait as they take part in the Bosphorus Cross Continental Swim on Sunday, July 23. The swimmers start from the Asian side of Istanbul and race 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) to the European side.
Polish Paralympian Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the T42 high jump at the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 22. He finished tied for fourth.
Polish Paralympian Lukasz Mamczarz competes in the T42 high jump at the World Para Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 22. He finished tied for fourth.
India&#39;s Rajeshwari Gayakwad tries to run out England&#39;s Jenny Gunn during the Women&#39;s World Cup final on Sunday, July 23. England won by nine runs.
India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad tries to run out England's Jenny Gunn during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, July 23. England won by nine runs.
UFC fighter Thomas Almeida kicks Jimmie Rivera during their bantamweight fight in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, July 22. Rivera won by unanimous decision and remains undefeated in the UFC.
UFC fighter Thomas Almeida kicks Jimmie Rivera during their bantamweight fight in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, July 22. Rivera won by unanimous decision and remains undefeated in the UFC.
Jajuan Williams, right, heads a ball for Antigua and Barbuda during a beach soccer match at the Youth Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, July 19. Trinidad and Tobago won after a penalty shootout.
Jajuan Williams, right, heads a ball for Antigua and Barbuda during a beach soccer match at the Youth Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, July 19. Trinidad and Tobago won after a penalty shootout.
Swiss Paralympian Marcel Hug leads a pack of racers at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. He won the T54 5,000 meters.
Swiss Paralympian Marcel Hug leads a pack of racers at the World Para Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 23. He won the T54 5,000 meters.
Players from the Richmond Tigers and the Greater Western Sydney Giants compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, July 23.
Players from the Richmond Tigers and the Greater Western Sydney Giants compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, July 23.
Water polo players from Brazil and Australia face off at the FINA World Championships on Sunday, July 23.
Water polo players from Brazil and Australia face off at the FINA World Championships on Sunday, July 23.
Toronto&#39;s Josh Donaldson catches a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Saturday, July 22.
Toronto's Josh Donaldson catches a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game in Cleveland on Saturday, July 22.
Officials remove a sign at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club so that Rory McIlroy, hands on hips, could play a shot at the Open Championship on Friday, July 21. McIlroy's ball was embedded in the ground, so he was unable to take a free drop to avoid the sign.
Officials remove a sign at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club so that Rory McIlroy, hands on hips, could play a shot at the Open Championship on Friday, July 21. McIlroy's ball was embedded in the ground, so he was unable to take a free drop to avoid the sign. See 27 amazing sports photos from last week
Take a look at 27 amazing sports photos from July 18 through July 24.