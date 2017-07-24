Trump calls House intel's top Democrat 'sleazy'

(CNN) President Donald Trump traded insults with the House intelligence committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, in a sharp exchange on Twitter Monday morning -- calling the California congressman "sleazy," while Schiff hit back over Trump's TV habits.

Just after 9 a.m. ET Monday, the President tweeted, "Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!"

About 10 minutes earlier, Fox News' "Fox & Friends" had played a brief clip of Schiff on TV over the weekend, previewing his questions for Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who was set to speak to House and Senate investigators Monday.

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Schiff's role on the House intelligence committee is a high-profile position that has granted him a leading role in Congress' efforts to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential collusion by the Trump campaign.

And Schiff -- who regularly appears on television including CNN to provide updates on his committee's investigation, as well as criticize the Trump administration -- leaned into the latest showdown with Trump.