Trump calls House intel's top Democrat 'sleazy'

(CNN) President Donald Trump traded insults with the House intelligence committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, in a sharp exchange on Twitter Monday morning -- calling the California congressman "sleazy," while Schiff hit back over Trump's TV habits.

Just after 9 a.m. ET Monday, the President tweeted, "Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!"

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Schiff's role on the House intelligence committee is a high-profile position that has granted him a leading role in Congress' efforts to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and any potential collusion by the Trump campaign.

And Schiff -- who regularly appears on television including CNN to provide updates on his committee's investigation, as well as criticize the Trump administration -- leaned into the latest showdown with Trump.

"With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office," Schiff tweeted back.