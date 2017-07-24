Trump to Boy Scouts: 'We could use some more loyalty'

Story highlights Trump made a point of noting Obama had not attended a jamboree

He said 10 of his Cabinet members were Boy Scouts

(CNN) President Donald Trump turned a Boy Scouts event into a campaign-style rally Monday, starting off his remarks by saying he'd put aside the "fake news" and other issues in Washington while addressing the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree.

"I said, who the hell wants to speak about politics when I'm in front of the Boy Scouts?" Trump said.

Trump went on to dive into politics anyway -- blasting the media, pushing for the repeal of Obamacare and making a pointed remark about "loyalty."

Listing off the virtues of Boy Scouts at the West Virginia speech, Trump said: "As the scout law says, a scout is trustworthy, loyal," Trump said, before adding, "We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that."

He continued his remarks without clarifying what he meant.

