Story highlights The President's planned speech is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. ET

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a past BSA national president, attended the gathering Friday

(CNN) President Donald Trump will speak to more than 40,000 people Monday at the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, the organization said in a news release.

Seven of 11 sitting presidents, including George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, have attended the annual event, according to the organization. Since 1910, every sitting President has served as the Boy Scouts of America's honorary president. But Trump will be the first sitting president to speak at the jamboree since George W. Bush.

The President's planned speech, which will not be open to the public, is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. ET at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve. Trump, who revels in addressing large crowds, most recently addressed a rally in Iowa last month, revisiting many of the talking points that made him victorious in 2016.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is both a Distinguished Eagle Scout and a past BSA national president, attended the gathering Friday for a statue unveiling in his honor.