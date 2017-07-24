(CNN) Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Monday swatted away a report that he is a contender to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and said Sessions made the right decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Giuliani said there is no truth to a report by Axios that said Trump has recently raised the possibility of tapping Giuliani to replace Sessions, whom the President referred to as "beleaguered" on Monday, days after publicly rebuking Sessions for recusing himself from the federal investigation into Russian election meddling in the 2016 campaign.

Sessions "made the right decision under the rules of the Justice Department" in recusing himself from the investigation, Giuliani told CNN on Monday after landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Speculation about Sessions' future has run rampant since Trump last week expressed remorse about tapping Sessions, one of his earliest supporters in Washington, to lead the Justice Department.

"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump told the New York Times last week.

