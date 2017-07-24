(CNN) Two months ago, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave a passionate speech about race and history in the United States as his city removed the last of its confederate monuments. The speech went viral, catapulting Landrieu into the national spotlight and into the realm of speculation about a potential run for president.

Although Landrieu says he currently has no such intentions, he isn't ruling the possibility out.

"The answer to the question is I'm not running for president," Landrieu told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN. "You'd never rule out running [for] anything, you never say never about anything, but I'm not running."

Landrieu says that he believes it is much too early for anyone to be posturing for 2020, and that the nation would be better served by giving the current president a chance rather than looking for the next one.

"President Trump has only been in office for six months. It's in everybody's best interest for him to succeed and for him to do well," he said. "Starting a presidential race for anybody at this time under any circumstances is ill-advised."

