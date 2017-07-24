Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 8:48 AM ET, Mon July 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BIG STORY TODAY: Kushner releases details of his meetings with Russians
BIG STORY TODAY: Kushner releases details of his meetings with Russians

    JUST WATCHED

    BIG STORY TODAY: Kushner releases details of his meetings with Russians

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

BIG STORY TODAY: Kushner releases details of his meetings with Russians 01:50